Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,799 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

