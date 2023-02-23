Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

