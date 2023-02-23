Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

