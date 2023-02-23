Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEW opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

