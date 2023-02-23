Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,380 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $92.34 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

