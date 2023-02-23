Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

