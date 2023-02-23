Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 233.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,557,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,249,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

