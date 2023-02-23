Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

