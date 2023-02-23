Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $28,700.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $28,700.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429 shares of company stock worth $152,854. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.