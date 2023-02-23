Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.