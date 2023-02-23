Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

