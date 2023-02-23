Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

