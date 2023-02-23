Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

