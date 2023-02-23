Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 197,343 shares.The stock last traded at $70.37 and had previously closed at $71.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 35.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 369.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 124.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,137 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.