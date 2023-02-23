Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after acquiring an additional 214,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,113,000 after buying an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 677,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 131,027 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 267.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 319,540 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

