Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.18. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 566,836 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

