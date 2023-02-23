Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 29,232,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,664,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,447 shares of company stock worth $7,613,649. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,472,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,395,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

