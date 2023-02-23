PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $132,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 29.2% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

