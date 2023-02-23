Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

