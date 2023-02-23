Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

