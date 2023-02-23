Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $24.67.
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.