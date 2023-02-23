Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.51. 68,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 750,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,168,000 after buying an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,554,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

