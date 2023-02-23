PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

