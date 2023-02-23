Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$11.15 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$9.66 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total value of C$90,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,078,574.04. In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total transaction of C$90,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,078,574.04. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,039 shares in the company, valued at C$870,565.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,688. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

