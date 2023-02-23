PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 1,357 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Herc worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Insider Activity at Herc

Herc Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $593,851.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,657,077.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $593,851.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,657,077.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,729 shares of company stock worth $84,781,654. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRI opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $171.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

