PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 8,901 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of GeoPark worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GeoPark by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

