PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:WING opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

