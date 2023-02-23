PFS Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,523 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.62.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

