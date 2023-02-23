PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 333,476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

