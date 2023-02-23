PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

