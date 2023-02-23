PFS Investments Inc. Buys 22,211 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

