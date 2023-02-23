PFS Investments Inc. Buys 3,990 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

