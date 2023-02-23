PFS Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,662 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

