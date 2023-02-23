PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $19,499,000. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 861.3% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 63,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 520,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,844,000 after buying an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $163.36 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 583.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.