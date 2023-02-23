PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,188,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.