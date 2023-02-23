PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

