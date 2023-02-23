PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 647,636 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Livent by 325.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 532,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 406,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.