PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 162.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

