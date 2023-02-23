PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet stock opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.