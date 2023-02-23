PFS Investments Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS NULG opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.