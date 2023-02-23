PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 10,465 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Everi worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

