PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 10,465 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Everi worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Everi Stock Performance
Everi Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.