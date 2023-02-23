PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 401 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $345.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

