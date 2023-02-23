PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,012 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
