PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

