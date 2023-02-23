PFS Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 218,585 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 3.8 %

Planet Fitness Profile

PLNT opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

