PFS Investments Inc. Sells 3,295 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUHY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUHY opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

