PFS Investments Inc. Takes $2.79 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HealthEquity by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,965,000. FMR LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

