PFS Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,787 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.