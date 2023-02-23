Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 959 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities stock opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.