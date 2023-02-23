Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

