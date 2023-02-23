Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,619 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $1,324,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

