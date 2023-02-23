Pictet Asset Management SA Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTW opened at $236.55 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

